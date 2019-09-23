Betty's Burgers Is Having A 2-For-1 Bring Your Bestie Day This Thursday!

Amber Lowther

23 September 2019

You know some days (*ahem* most days) when you just REALLY feel like a Betty's Classic from Betty's Burgers? BECAUSE SAME!

 

Well, you need to DM your nearest & dearest because Betty's are having a Bring Your Bestie Day with 2-for-1 Classic Burgers this Thursday, September 26!

You can get your hands on one at their Brisbane stores: Westfield Chermside, Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, Newstead and Howard Smith Wharves!

THIS.IS.NOT.A.DRILL! Make your way to Betty's Burgers around Brisbane to gobble up a delish burger! 

