Best-Selling Author Matthew Reilly Is Now A Director

Of a Netflix film, coming in April

Article heading image for Best-Selling Author Matthew Reilly Is Now A Director

via Matthew Reilly's Facebook

He’s built a reputation for being one of Australia’s most prolific action-thriller writers, but now he’s set his eyes on something different.

Matthew Reilly, author of the renowned Scarecrow and Jack West Jr series, called in to talk about his writing process and his upcoming directorial debut, Interceptor.

Catch the full chat with the author of Ice Station:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

17 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Books
Matthew Reilly
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Books
Matthew Reilly
Hit
Entertainment
Books
Matthew Reilly
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs