Benee Admits She Can't Do The TikTok Dance Of Her Song So Instead She's Writing New Music!
Look, you can't win them all!
It is safe to say, this New Zealand pop sensation songs have taken over TikTok, but can she do them herself?
Well, the answer is no.
Benee told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that she's forever grateful for the viral TikTok dance but she can't actually do it herself!
So, what is a musician to do? Write new music apparently!
Tune in below to find out more about her new tracks:
