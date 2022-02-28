Benedict Cumberbatch Is Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has today been honoured with his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Dr Strange actor attended his Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony this morning where he accepted his star from politician Mitch O’Farrell.

The actor attended the event following yesterday’s SAG awards where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Power Dog.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Cumberbatch lost to film veteran Will Smith who was nominated for his role in King Richard.

The nomination comes after Cumberbatch revealed he had rescued a family who had been cornered by a herd of cows whilst he was learning to wrangle cattle as part of his role in The Power Of The Dog.

“I came back from shooting the film in August and we were off to the beach. To get there we had to cross a field and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn't move, they were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves,” he told Graham Norton.

“I thought, ''I can do this,'' and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, ''That was incredible. Hey, aren't you Sherlock?'' It was very un-Sherlock activity!”

Cumberbatch was cast as ranch owner Phil Burbank and was instructed by director Jane Campion to remain in character between takes to ensure the most authentic representation of the role.

Cumberbatch also revealed that he opted to live on a ranch for two months in preparation for the role.

“I went off to Montana for two months to find out what it is like to live on a ranch and to experience all those things you see in the film. It was incredible and so far from anything I have ever done,” he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.