Benalla Students Recognised For Volunteering

Students from schools across Benalla Rural City have been recognised for their volunteering efforts .
The students volunteered with the CFA, visited residents in aged care facilities, participated in environmental projects and sporting and social activities.
Student groups, including the Benalla FReeZA Committee, the Benalla Live4Life Crew and Benalla P12 College's Us Mob were also recognised for their contribution over the past year. Schools were asked to nominate young people who had contributed in a volunteer capacity. Congratulations to all the students who were nominated:
Benalla Flexible Learning Centre
Crystal Strobel, Year 12
Kaleb Lissenden, Year 11
St Joseph's Primary School
Meg Cooke, Year 6
Milly Evans, Year 6
Scarlett Bament, Year 2
FCJ College
Cameron Hurd, Year 9
Chelsei Baker, Year 10
Hamish Teichert, Year 12
Benalla P-12 College
Brandon Sebaly, Year 6
Cheyane Vaughan, Year 10
Damon Vaughan, Year 6
Khesahn Saunders, Year 12
Robbie Cooper, Year 5
Sahara Hunter-Barton, Year 11
Sara Green, Year 10
Sky Trethowan, Year 11
Schools also nominated volunteer groups that contributed to the Rural City through volunteering.
Gallery Group (nominated by the Benalla Flexible Learning Centre)
Tara Kells, Year 10
Tom Bassett, Year 10
Nikita Wallace, Year 11
Maeley Wessel, Year 12
Coffee Club (nominated by the Benalla Flexible Learning Centre)
Callam Zaicz, Year 9
Jake Finnell, Year 9
Benalla P-12 College’s Us Mob
Daisy Coleman, Year 6
Alyssa Priest, Year 7
Madison Stovell, Year 10
Casey Stovell, Year 10
Lily-Rose Evans, Year 10
Sky Trethowan, Year 11
The Council nominated and thanked the young people who contributed to volunteer groups facilitated by the Council.
FreeZA Committee - Reverb
Riley Lomer
Zoe Mason (FCJ)
Indri May (FCJ)
Windi May (FCJ)
Ben Milner (FCJ)
Mason Rae-Green (FCJ)
Maggie Powell (FCJ)
Taryn Schultz (FCJ)
Nathan Tolliday (FCJ)
Anushree Vashishta (FCJ).
Benalla Live4Life Crew
Milly Evans (FCJ)
Kate Buykx (FCJ)
Haylie Carter (P-12)
Katarina Cook (FCJ)
Molly Cooke (FCJ)
Catriona Doyle-Hill (FCJ)
Jack Gibson (FCJ)
Sienna Herbert (P-12)
Ryan Mackrell (FCJ)
Ben Milner (FCJ)
Mason Rae-Green (FCJ)
Millicent Scriven (FCJ)
Jackson Squires (FCJ)
Jack Vecht (FCJ).
Benalla Live4Life Mentors
Lachlan Boyle (FCJ)
Tim Buykx (FCJ)
Liza Hearmon (FCJ)
Holly Morrison (FCJ)
Maggie Powell (FCJ)
Taryn Schultz (FCJ)
Nathan Tolliday (FCJ)
Mayor, Cr Scott Upston, said it was an honour and a privilege to recognise some of Benalla Rural City’s finest young people.
“We are thankful for all that volunteers do to make Benalla Rural City a great place to live,” said Cr Upston.
“We are proud that the next generation is already demonstrating an active community spirit through volunteering.”
If you're a young person and would like to volunteer, you can contact the Council's Customer Service Centre or visit www.benalla.vic.gov.au