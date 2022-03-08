Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Star In Mystery Thriller 'Deep Water' Coming To Prime Video!

We have enough mystery thrillers...said no one ever.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck star in mystery thriller, Deep Water, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing.

Take a look at the spine-tingling trailer:

With sizzling and complex performances from Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the genre, Deep Water marks the return of the A-list erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and refusing to let go as you discover just how far a person will go.

Watch Deep Water on Prime Video from the 18th of March 2022.

