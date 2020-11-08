Beloved ’Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Has Died, Aged 80

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of US game show Jeopardy! has passed away at age 80 after battling cancer.

Trebek had announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. His death was confirmed by the official Jeopardy! and Sony Pictures Twitter accounts this morning, announcing he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.

The Canadian-born television host had fronted the quiz show for 47 years and continued to film while in treatment.

When Trebek was first diagnosed with cancer, he was very open with fans about the battle he was facing and posed a series of updates and ‘thank you’ videos online:

During his time on Jeopardy! Tebek won six Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host and in 2011, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the organisation.

He also received stars on the Hollywood and Canadian walks of fame, broke the Guinness World Record for “the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter (same program)” and has won a prestigious Peabody Award.

Trebek will not only be remembered for his incredible achievement in television, but as one of the most beloved hosts in game show history. He will be missed by many.

