Beloved Actor Irrfan Khan Has Sadly Passed Away, Aged 53

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan has sadly died at the age of 53, after losing his battle with a rare neuroendocrine tumour.

Khan was best known to western-cinema audiences for films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World.

The beloved actor was admitted to intensive care on Tuesday with a colon infection, with his death sadly announced in a statement the next day.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” a statement from his rep reads.

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

In 2018, Khan revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour which he had been receiving treatment for in the UK, for a year, before returning home.

Twitter has since been flooded with messages of love and tributes for the actor from peers and fans.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted:

“Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”



Irrfan Khan has more than 150 Bollywood and Hollywood credits to his name. He is remembered by his wife and two sons.

May he rest in peace.

