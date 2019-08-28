Belles Hot Chicken Just Dropped An Exclusive Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Menu

FYI, just in case you didn't know packets of the iconic American snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have been available in Aus since the 12th August. You're welcome.

So, in celebration of the long-awaited arrival of these flamin' hot faves to our shores, Belles Hot Chicken has created a menu dedicated to the delicious goodies.

From today until the 15th of September, Belle’s Hot Chicken will be serving up three fire dishes starring Cheetos Flamin’ Hot's mindblowing spice.

We're talking, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot-crusted cloudy bay clams with Alabama white sauce, pickled chilli and cill, a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot-crusted chicken sandwich with jalapeño and red onion slaw and, for Belles’ Darling Square location only, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot mac and cheese bites with chipotle marinara sauce.

So, cancel those dinner plans and get on down to Darling Square to see if you can handle the heat.

