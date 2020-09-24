Bella Has Responded To Locky’s “I Love You’s” Before Dumping Her In Bachelor Finale

Last night’s Bachelor finale was EMOTIONAL!

For the first time in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette history, our bachie told both his final two ladies that he was in love with them in the lead up to the finale.

With talks of a future together and “I’m in love with you” said multiple times to Bella and Irene, both thought they were a sure thing to win the final rose.

But of course, there can only be one, with Bella sadly having her heart broken in the end.

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Maz this morning, Bella opened up for the first time since the finale’s ending, revealing her thoughts on Locky’s controversial behaviour.

Take a listen:

