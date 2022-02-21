Behind-The-Scenes Snaps Show Daniel Radcliffe As "Weird Al" Yankovic

The look's a vibe!

Article heading image for Behind-The-Scenes Snaps Show Daniel Radcliffe As "Weird Al" Yankovic

Pics: Rock N Roll Records / Warner Bros

We’re honestly in disbelief.

After last month’s announcement of Daniel Radcliffe signing on to play "Weird Al" Yankovic, we were skeptical at best.

Harry Potter’s leading-man has been slated to portray the beloved musician/comedian for Funny or Die’s biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, written by the titular, Grammy Award-winning muso and directed by Eric Appel.

While we couldn’t imagine the Horns actor slipping into the satirical music personality’s shoes, a series of behind-the-scenes pictures have changed our tune.

Donning a pair of Vans, a camouflage Hawaiian shirt and that epic perm/mo combo, Radcliffe is almost totally unrecognisable in the first glimpse of his latest character.

The upcoming feature is a follow-up to a short-film (of the same name) produced by Yankovic and Appel in 2010, which saw Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul as the Eat It singer.

With production well and truly underway, it seems the original estimate of a 2022 release date may just become a reality.

Nick Barrett

21 February 2022

Nick Barrett

