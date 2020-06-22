Before She Was a Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham Was a Skating Sperm...

Fans of the Spice Girls NEED to know that Posh Spice's life wasn't always glamorous

Victoria Beckham is the Queen of the pout and high fashion, who got her start in the ever amazing girl group, The Spice Girls.

But it turns out that performing on stage with the Spice Girls wasn’t her first brush with fame, nope, while she was trying to make coin as a professional performer she landed a job on a BBC sex education show called Body Matters, where she dressed as sperm and skated around on rollerskates.

Yes, the very serious, very high farrrshion Victoria Beckham got her start as a skating sperm. Very lucky for Posh Spice, this was in the 80s before everyone had a camera on them and all footage of this has disappeared from the internet.

Victoria gets a lot of flack for never smiling, but how could you be happy knowing that this footage DOES exist somewhere, and someone is likely to uncover it sooner or later.

She’s not the only one who had an interesting job before she was famous:

Want more entertainment news & celebrity goss? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.