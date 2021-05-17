Beck Zemek Bonds With Jake Edwards' New Ex-Girlfriend Sophie Guidolin In Telling IG Post

Well, well, well...it looks like MAFS Beck Zemek and Jake Edwards' new ex-girlfriend, Sophie Guidolin, have connected!

If you're not up to speed, Jake & Sophie made their relationship public after filming for MAFS wrapped up, although Sophie was giving us sneak peeks of her secret new guy on her socials before we saw the end of the show.

But, some things come to an end and that's exactly what's happened between Jake and Sophie. The romance has abruptly ended and it seems to be due to Jake being in contact with other women, as reported by So Dramatic!

The plot has thickened because Beck posted a photo to Instagram last night with a caption that read exactly like "Sophie and I are now besties and have been bonding over our relationships with Jake":

I got an unexpected call last night from someone who needed to confide in me. She has never met me, but we shared a similar experience with someone who we hope we can get the help they need, because although this person hurt us, he deserves support to change his mindset.



If you knew me exactly two years ago you would’ve thought I had all my life together. By 25 I had two houses, two dogs, engaged and had such an amazing job...from the outside you would’ve thought I had it all.



However,I did not. As happy and bubbly as I am, on the inside I was so unhappy, I was a people pleaser ensuring everyone around me was satisfied with me. Except me. I was in a rat race trying to chase what I had been told was “success”, and although I had achieved that perception, it didn’t feel how I thought it should. And that’s when things changed....



I started to try fill the void, and in the only way I knew how.... partying. I was chasing these temporary moments to fill happy because that’s what it did.



Then one day I met someone who saw* the pain I was in and guided me to reflect and understand the power of my mind. He pointed out to me that I had not dealt with. I didn’t realise the hate I held upon myself for things out of my control.



Fast forward to now, I am the happiest I have ever been now!! I’m sure you’re wondering how I got myself out of that hole and out of that mindset.



And it came down to fighting every moment of trauma, unworthiness, ego, hate, insecurities, and fears. I had to dig deep to realise that if I wanted my life to change I was the thing that had to change. And that’s where I had a turning point.



If you’re not where you want to be in life then you are the reason. And the sooner you own that, is the sooner you can start doing something about it.



Take time to be you and stop worrying about everyone else, because you matter more.

I feel like we need a podcast of Beck & Sophie spilling the tea together.

If one thing is certain - and we're so glad it is - it's women supporting women!

