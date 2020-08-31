Bec's Beauty Routine Includes Putting Snail 'Juices' On Her Face & We Have Some Serious Questions

What the actual.

Article heading image for Bec's Beauty Routine Includes Putting Snail 'Juices' On Her Face & We Have Some Serious Questions

Can you really call it a girls trip if there wasn't any beauty pampering?

Well, after 30 years of friendship, Bec's girls trip didn't quite go to plan after she discovered she'd accidentally put, um, snail 'juices' all over her face...

Vegans beware! Triggering content...

Take a listen to the full story below:

31 August 2020

beauty
face mask
Rebecca Morse
snail mask
