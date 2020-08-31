Bec's Beauty Routine Includes Putting Snail 'Juices' On Her Face & We Have Some Serious Questions

Can you really call it a girls trip if there wasn't any beauty pampering?

Well, after 30 years of friendship, Bec's girls trip didn't quite go to plan after she discovered she'd accidentally put, um, snail 'juices' all over her face...

Vegans beware! Triggering content...

Take a listen to the full story below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.