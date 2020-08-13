Bec Reveals The Emotional Moment She Realised She Had Been Cut From 10 News After 14 Years

After being on the news desk for over 14 years, South Australia says goodbye to posh, nightly newsreader, Rebecca Morse.

After hearing the sad news, Bec opened up about the moment she was told she no longer had a job at Channel 10 news.

She took this moment to share a beautiful message to her news team and to the Australian people who have also lost their jobs, she even had Cosi in tears...

Take a listen to what she has to say about leaving Ten below:

