Bec, Cosi & Lehmo Weigh In On Whether We Should Ban Plastic Straws Or Not

South Australia has become the first state to ban single-use plastics in Australia, but now the new rules will not come into effect until sometime next year due to the coronavirus pandemic...

So, Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo weigh in on whether we should even remove plastic straws at all?

Let us know in the comments what you think!

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.