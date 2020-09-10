Bec, Cosi & Lehmo Weigh In On Whether We Should Ban Plastic Straws Or Not

What do you think?

Article heading image for Bec, Cosi & Lehmo Weigh In On Whether We Should Ban Plastic Straws Or Not

South Australia has become the first state to ban single-use plastics in Australia, but now the new rules will not come into effect until sometime next year due to the coronavirus pandemic...

So, Adelaide's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo weigh in on whether we should even remove plastic straws at all? 

Take a listen below:

