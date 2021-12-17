Beauty & Wellness Gifts You'll Be Loving Through To 2022
The best of the best
Have a beauty lover in your life or do you just love beauty yourself? Whether you want to treat a friend, family member or yourself, we've rounded up some wonderful beauty & wellness gifts you'll be loving through to 2022!
Here's what we're loving:
GHD UNPLUGGED™ CORDLESS HAIR STRAIGHTENER IN MATTE BLACK
THE BEAUTY CHEF Body Inner Powder
Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Sunscreen 75ml
SALT BY HENDRIX Dry Body Brush + Mini Aquamarine Body Oil Gift Set
ALPHA-H Liquid Gold Luxe Resurfacing Body Cloths
Go Bare IPL Hair Removal Hand Set 2.0
SPF50+ COLLAGEN GLOW 100% MINERAL PERFECTING PRIMING LOTION
SLIP Rose Gold Collection Queen Size Pillowcase (Zippered)
Clarins Relax Bath & Shower Concentrate
Save Your Money & Get These Things Way Cheaper AFTER Christmas!
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: