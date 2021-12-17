Beauty & Wellness Gifts You'll Be Loving Through To 2022

The best of the best

Article heading image for Beauty & Wellness Gifts You'll Be Loving Through To 2022

Have a beauty lover in your life or do you just love beauty yourself? Whether you want to treat a friend, family member or yourself, we've rounded up some wonderful beauty & wellness gifts you'll be loving through to 2022! 

Here's what we're loving: 
GHD UNPLUGGED™ CORDLESS HAIR STRAIGHTENER IN MATTE BLACK

THE BEAUTY CHEF Body Inner Powder

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Facial Sunscreen 75ml

SALT BY HENDRIX Dry Body Brush + Mini Aquamarine Body Oil Gift Set

ALPHA-H Liquid Gold Luxe Resurfacing Body Cloths

Go Bare IPL Hair Removal Hand Set 2.0

SPF50+ COLLAGEN GLOW 100% MINERAL PERFECTING PRIMING LOTION

SLIP Rose Gold Collection Queen Size Pillowcase (Zippered)

Clarins Relax Bath & Shower Concentrate

Save Your Money & Get These Things Way Cheaper AFTER Christmas!

Amber Lowther

11 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
