Beauty Treatments That Will Make The Best Christmas Gifts For 2020

Are you in need of some last minute Christmas shopping? If you want to drop some solid hints to your partner, if you want to get someone an unforgettable beauty treatment, or, if you just wanna treat your damn self, then you've come to the right place. 2020 has seen some beauty treatments gain popularity, so I've done my research to find out which ones you can't go past this year!

Brow Lamination

Originally from Russia, brow lamination is basically a perm for your eyebrows without all the nasties. You'll finish your appointment with full, fluffy, feathery brows! The treatment basically straightens the brows and they're brushed up where they stay for generally 6-8 weeks if you follow the aftercare. It's a great gift for the beauty lover!

CoolSculpting

For a non-invasive treatment to reduce fat and contour your body, you can't go past CoolSculpting! It works to freeze unwanted fat cells and in the weeks following the procedure, your body will eliminate the dead fat cells. The best part is that they are removed for good! Treatment areas include the stomach, thighs, double chin, bra fat, sides and upper arms. You'd usually start to see results 2-6 months after treatment. This gift is perfect for someone looking for a non-invasive way to drop some kilos.

Facial massage

Facials are incredible but when you get a facial massage with it, it's even better! It helps with lymphatic drainage, it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, relaxes muscle tension and is so relaxing! You won't know what you were doing with your life before a facial massage. It's the perfect gift for someone looking to relax!

HydraFacial

Mix up the way you do your facials and try the HydraFacial! It only takes 30 minutes, so it can really tie in with your lunch break perfectly. There's only 3 steps too: cleanse + peel, extract + hydrate and fuse + protect. It's like having a microdermabrasion but not as harsh on your skin - it feels like water being infused in to your skin with a slight suction! It maximises glow and you'll be looking radiant afterwards! It's a great gift for the skin-obsessed.

