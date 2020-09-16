Beauty & The Geek Is Returning With Sophie Monk As Host!

After six years away from our screens, Beauty and the Geek Australia is finally returning with a brand new season!

Led by new host Sophie Monk, and on a new home at Channel Nine, Beauty and the Geek is scheduled for 2021 and will be created by the producers of Married at First Sight - so you know it’s going to be insane.

In case you need a little refresher, Beauty and the Geek sees a group of aesthetically beautiful people (who usually lean on their looks and confidence rather than intellect) partnered up with a group of classic ‘geeks’ who live the complete opposite way.

Over time, the pairs learn from each other and compete for a grand cash prize. In the past this prize has been $100,000, but we’ll see what this new series has in store for contestants!

"A show full of heart and humour that poses all the age-old questions about relationships: Do opposites attract, is beauty really in the eye of the beholder and do geeks rule the world? Beauty and the Geek will be hosted by self-proclaimed geek, the gorgeous Sophie Monk!" Channel Nine teased in their announce.

We can’t wait to see Beauty and the Geek return in 2021!

