Beach Rugby Is Coming To Townsville, So Stretch Your Baby Cows Now

They’re crying already!

From backyard slip and slides, to cooling off in the Splash Bar, we love a summer activity in Townsville and now you can add another one to your social calendar.

Across February 14-16 the Strand will be taken over by Beach Rugby Australia’s Northern Championships.

Based on modified rules of Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Touch Footy- you know it’s gonna be fast!!

It’s a 25m x 25m field with five players per side, with each player having to pass or release the ball within two, yep just two seconds!

10 weeks to go, peoples!

The action will head to the Gold Coast’s Kirra Beach and Kurrawa Beach later in 2020.

Jump online to see the full details now and to get your team of U13s through to Elite level registered.

 

2 December 2019

