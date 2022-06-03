'Be The Change' Campaign Calls For Men To Call Out Misogynistic Behaviour

A short sitcom is the centrepiece of the ‘Be The Change’ campaign launched this week, aiming to help men recognise and act on casual misogyny in the workplace and in their social lives.

The campaign is the first major initiative by Fck The Cupcakes, a creative services industry movement established last year to encourage men to enter gender equality conversations and actively support women.

Be The Change spokesperson Rod Prosser said men are disengaged from gender equality conversations and it’s time that they act and call out unacceptable behaviours.

“The truth is many men have disengaged from the conversation. For the vast majority of men, they do not relate to the stories of extreme sexual assault, unfair dismissal or domestic violence so often covered in mainstream media,” he said.

“It’s time that all men proactively contribute to making a difference in gender equality and actively support women, in the workplace, in circles of friends, in families, and with strangers.”

Prosser has been in the media industry for 20 years and labelled some of the behaviours he had seen as ‘horrendous.’

He hopes that this campaign teaches men that not knowing how to call out misogynistic behaviour is no longer acceptable.

“Part of the campaign is to help men identify some unconscious bias we have … men don’t see that standing by, saying nothing, is a big part of the problem,” he said.

“It’s really about being part of the conversation, often that is hard for men to take the first step… not knowing what to say is no longer a reason to say nothing.”

