"Be Nice To Me!" Keira Maguire Defends Portrayal In The Bachelor In Paradise Series And Claims It's A "Stitch Up"

Bachelor In Paradise's "villain" Keira Maguire joined radio hosts of the Hit Network earlier this morning and defended her portrayal on the series. Keira claims the editing of the episodes were a "stitch up" and she no longer cares to watch the episodes back.

Listen to Keira's full interview here...

