Go for Gold at the Bay To Bay Running Festival, as you make your way from the beautiful Woy Woy waterfront across to Central Coast Stadium in Gosford. This charity fundraising event is organised by the Terrigal Trotters, with all funds being raised going to Central Coast charities and local community groups. Entries open Saturday 1st February 9am.

Register yourself or a team for any of the below races -

The Terrigal Trotters 2km kid's run

Healthe Care's 5km run/walk

HIT 101.3's 12km fun run

The Traveling Fit half marathon

Go for Gold at the Bay To Bay Running Festival where everyone's a champion.

For more details of events and how to register click here.

What: Bay To Bay Running Festival

When: Sunday 14th June

Where: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Adcock Park, Gosford

Oval Avenue Car Park, Woy Woy

