Baw Baw Youth Can Get Fit & Have Fun With Free Social Sports

We've got the deets...

Article heading image for Baw Baw Youth Can Get Fit & Have Fun With Free Social Sports

Free pop up social sports for youth are coming to Baw Baw!

Post

From soccer to dodgeball to basketball, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out the sessions closest to you below:

James Balfour Park
Mondays
3:30-5pm
28th Oct -- 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th Nov -- 2nd Dec

Drouin Civic Park
Fridays
3:30-5pm
25th Oct -- 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th Nov -- 6th Dec

Noojee Tennis Courts
Sundays
1-2:30pm
27th Oct -- 3rd, 10th Nov

Craig Watt Skate Park
Sundays
1-2:30pm
17th, 24th Nov -- 1st, 8th Dec

 

 

Did you miss the show? Catch up with Pete & Zoe...

Ebony Reeves

23 October 2019

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

sport
health and fitness
Listen Live!
sport
health and fitness
sport
health and fitness
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs