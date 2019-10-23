Baw Baw Youth Can Get Fit & Have Fun With Free Social Sports
We've got the deets...
Free pop up social sports for youth are coming to Baw Baw!
From soccer to dodgeball to basketball, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Check out the sessions closest to you below:
James Balfour Park
Mondays
3:30-5pm
28th Oct -- 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th Nov -- 2nd Dec
Drouin Civic Park
Fridays
3:30-5pm
25th Oct -- 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th Nov -- 6th Dec
Noojee Tennis Courts
Sundays
1-2:30pm
27th Oct -- 3rd, 10th Nov
Craig Watt Skate Park
Sundays
1-2:30pm
17th, 24th Nov -- 1st, 8th Dec
