Baw Baw Youth Can Get Fit & Have Fun With Free Social Sports

Free pop up social sports for youth are coming to Baw Baw!

From soccer to dodgeball to basketball, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out the sessions closest to you below:

James Balfour Park

Mondays

3:30-5pm

28th Oct -- 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th Nov -- 2nd Dec

Drouin Civic Park

Fridays

3:30-5pm

25th Oct -- 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th Nov -- 6th Dec

Noojee Tennis Courts

Sundays

1-2:30pm

27th Oct -- 3rd, 10th Nov

Craig Watt Skate Park

Sundays

1-2:30pm

17th, 24th Nov -- 1st, 8th Dec

