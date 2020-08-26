Batman Fans Have Already Decoded The Riddler's Message In The First Trailer

After the release of the first trailer for the film The Batman, fans decoded the Riddler's first message

Warner Brothers recently released the first trailer for the upcoming film The Batman, and while most of us were busy making memes about Robert Pattinson's new look, some fans started decoding a clue.

In the first few moments of the trailer, we are introduced to a riddle from the iconic Batman villain, The Riddler.

In a blink-and-you-would-miss-it moment in the trailer, a message in the card reads 'what does a liar do when he's dead?' followed by the answer, but written entirely in symbols.

Many Batman fans took to the challenge of decoding the answer to the riddle, but Andrew Lane was the first to decode that the answer was 'he still lives'.

He managed to crack the code using only the screencap and an incredible process, these symbols may resurface in the film so you might want to know the decoding process.

Here's how Batman fans deciphered the message:

