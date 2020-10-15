Barbie's YouTube Channel Has Addressed Racism In A Way That Helps Kids Understand

Just in case you didn't already know, yes, Barbie is in fact a YouTuber and yes, she's damn good at it!

While it's an animation style channel, she still has over 9.7 million subscribers and vlogs about everything from her adventures to witty discussions on modern issues.

But, her most recent vlog has been praised as one of the most insightful ways of opening a discussion around racism and white privilege with kids.

Barbie uploaded a video with her friend, Nikki, to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement where she starts off the video by addressing the importance of the marches and other movements that are being held around the world to fight against racism and says, "This stuff isn't easy to talk about, which is exactly why we have to talk about it."

Then she passed the mic (metaphorically - of course) to Nikki who talks about the acts of racism she and other people of colour experience on a daily basis.

Nikki goes on to explain how people can help fight daily acts of racism and help the movement going forward.

Honestly, not all heroes wear capes!

Watch the video below:

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.