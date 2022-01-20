Bar Worker "Assaulted" At Popular Gold Coast Venue

Queensland police are investigating an alleged assault on a bar employee at a popular bar in Burleigh Heads.

The bar worker was allegedly assaulted at a toilet block by a patron at around 12:30AM on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the employee approached the back of the bar to clean when the altercation began.

The 21-year-old was hit in the face, causing him to become unconscious with a laceration to his left eye.

The altercation occurred at Night Jar in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast Highway.

The bar worker was treated by paramedics before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment to “an eye injury”.

He is believed to be in stable condition.

Police revealed in a statement that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Initial investigations suggest an altercation took place between two men before the 21-year-old was punched, knocking him to the ground,” police said.

“Investigations have commenced into the incident.”

Anybody with further information into the incident are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

