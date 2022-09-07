Bali Bombings: How Our Medical Workers Survived The Aftermath

As critically injured Australians were being medivacked from Bali in the days following the October 12, 2002 Bali bombings, burn specialist and reconstructive surgeon Professor Fiona Wood was putting together an elite medical team to help save bombing victims enroute to Australia.

Bali’s largest medical centre Sanglah Hospital was completely overwhelmed and ill-equipped to deal with the influx of victims in the subsequent days following the attacks. To ease the pressure, Australians and Kiwis were sent to Australian hospitals.

Fiona and her team of expert medical staff were doing all they could to prepare for what would be the largest scale medical evacuation they had ever seen.

“This was significant injuries in significant numbers, so we knew very early on that we had to action the disaster plan.” - Fiona Wood

In a strange twist of fate, Fiona and her team had only recently completed training for this type of disaster following the world’s worst oil rig explosion, known as the Piper Alpha Disaster.

“We developed the plan with all of our colleagues across Australia and NZ and we put that plan to the Australian health minsters advisory council for their approval in July,” Fiona said.

“They approved it in August, but what we didn’t appreciate is that we’d be doing it for real come October.”

While the emotional trauma of the event would serve as a constant reminder in the scars of the survivors, Fiona and her team have been forced to compartmentalise their own trauma.

“If I’m brutally honest, I’ve found it increasingly difficult to talk about this as the years have ticked by, and I’ve come to understand that I do carry a level of vicarious trauma not just from this event but from many of the faces I can see marching in front of my eyes right now,” - Fiona Wood

Network 10 journalist Ali Donaldson catches up with Fiona Wood 20 years on from the Bali bombings, as she unpacks the distressing days following the 2002 bombings and reveals how the callous attacks changed the trajectory of her life forever.

