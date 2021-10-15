Baileys Just Dropped An Apple Pie Flavoured Liqueur & We Are Positively Drooling

Everyone’s favourite dessert liqueur brand Baileys have just launched an apple pie flavoured liqueur and we are already OBSESSED!

Baileys was surely everyone’s first favourite drink, with its thick creamy texture and undeniably delicious flavour, other basic bevies really had no chance.

Well, the nostalgic brand have gone ahead and shaken things up, introducing a brand new flavour that we are guaranteed to fall in love with.

Introducing, the limited-edition Apple Pie liqueur by Baileys!

So far, reactions to the announcement have been pretty darn good…

Annnnnd...

While other fans of the beverage are demanding the brand bring in a Pumpkin Spice flavour, but for the most part, the majority of us are NOT complaining!

I mean, come on...

Apparently, the new flavour is limited edition so won’t be around forever, meaning, if you want to wrap your lips around the ultimate boozey treat, you best be jumping on the opportunity to nab yourself a bottle before it’s too late!

So head on out and fill your boots, or your glass... thank me later!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.