Baileys Chocolate Chips Are Here To Make Every Christmas Dessert Better

If you ask me (you have no choice but to hear the answer), Baileys is a drink of the gods and should be your go-to any time you’re in the mood for a grown-up drink.

If you share the same opinion, then I’ve got some amazing news for you: Baileys has created new Bailey’s-infused chocolate chips that you can add to literally anything you want and they are guaranteed to make every dessert and chocolate experience 100% better.

Baileys Irish cream announced the news in a press release, letting everyone know that their Irish cream flavoured chocolate baking chips are here to rock our world!

They explained that the "original Irish Cream flavour profile pairs magically with rich, semi-sweet chocolate to create this decadent treat.

“[You can] eat them by the handful on-the-go or mix into your favourite baked good recipe, these chips deliver on the flavour and smell of Bailey's."

Need a little motivation to get into baking? You just found it.

If you know any Baileys lovers out there, this is the perfect gift for them to stuff their face with this Christmas - they’ll be eternally grateful.

Please note: they’re non-alcoholic, but still infused with that same rich taste. You're not going to be getting tipsy off these bad boys.

While it’s not available in stores right now, you can get your hands on a packet on Amazon. Be quick!

