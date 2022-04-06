'Bad Boys 4' Among Long List Of Indefinitely Postponed Will Smith Movies

You may be unsurprised to hear Will Smith’s upcoming films have been put on an indefinite ‘pause’ following the unintentional main event at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

While he may have recently become a certified Oscar winner (claiming ‘Best Actor’ for his role in King Richard), the 53-year-old has had most of his current projects put on ice.

Find out about the 'Haunted Museum' owner who wants to return Paul Walker's sunglasses to his family:

It breaks our hearts to report that one of those films is the upcoming sequel to Bad Boys For Life, which was one of the biggest movies of the hellish year that was 2020.

Other projects that have been impacted include Netflix’s Fast and Loose, Apple+'s Emancipation, a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, a sequel to I Am Legend and an adaptation of Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: