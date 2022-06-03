Backlog Of 140,000 Skilled Migrant Visa Applications During Skilled Worker Shortage

In a significant blow to Australian businesses, it has recently been revealed that a backlog of around 140,000 skilled workers are waiting on approved visas to enter the country.

The influx of highly sought-after skilled workers is estimated to inject billions back into the economy.

The numbers have come from data collected by the Department of Home Affairs which exhibits excessive waiting times on visa applications.

The extended wait time extends to not only skilled workers but to family reunion visas, parent visas and a number of others.

The new Labor Government are now being pressed to fix the system so that Australian businesses can begin to fill major staffing gaps.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott told The Daily Telegraph during a recent interview that Australia is dire need of employees to fill skilled roles.

“You can’t employ hundreds of Australians on a construction job if you don’t have a surveyor, you can’t deliver an infrastructure pipeline without engineers, and you can’t open your restaurant or cafe if you don’t have the staff,” she said.

Ms Westacott said a steady flow of skilled migrants is crucial to the expansion of Australian businesses.

“Carefully targeted migration is critical to giving businesses rapid access to skills and workers so they can ramp up, expand, invest and create new jobs for Australians,” she said.

According to economists, the processing 140,000 skilled migrants could see Australia’s GDP rise by approximately 0.5 percent.

