Bachie's Brittney Hockley Confirms She's Found Love With Aussie Tennis Star In An Adorable Post!

We couldn't be happier for this Bachie babe, it looks like she's finally put the dud date's behind her and gone public with her new partner, Jordan Thompson!

Brittany Hockley first appeared on Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins‘ season of The Bachelor where he famously couldn't pick between the last two bachelorettes, so he just dumped them both on national TV - sigh.

But, of course, she continued on (in the name of love) and went onto Bachie In Paradise where we all saw a questionable 'relationship' form with the infamous Timm Hanly before reportedly being ghosted post-show - sigh again.

Well, now Brittany has taken to Instagram to officially confirm her adorable relationship with the Aussie tennis star and fair warning, their posts are cute af.

"Annnd that’s me. Game, set, match, love. Or however, it goes. Either way I feel like I’ve aced it and my patience over the years has served me well. And if I make anymore puns he will kill me," she captioned the photo.

She continued to take a swipe at her previous relationships by saying "I waited a long time to play doubles and there were a couple of lets along the way (ok one more I had to I mean do you expect anything less!?) and it was worth every single second."

What a queen, she signed off on the adorable selfie by apologising for being completely loved up with her new boo and said, "sorry for my puns accept me as I am ok love you bye."

What a little gem! Shortly after, Jordan also took to Instagram to confirm the relationship and we can't wait to see more from this adorable pair!

