Bachie Reveals Four New Faces Heading Into Paradise

More of our Bachie faves are heading into paradise!

We have officially been waiting too long for Bachelor in Paradise to air its drama on our TV screens, and apart from the couple of trailers we have been given, Bachie headquarters has remained tight-lipped on the season.

That was until last night when they announced four new faces heading into Paradise, which include Helena, Cassandra & Mary all from Bachie Matt's season, and Brittany from Honey Badger's season & last year's Bachelor in Paradise.

Although this could be Bachie HQ's worst kept secret because these girls definitely feature in the background of already released trailers of the show.

In total, that brings us to 10 contestants stirring things up in paradise, here's the full cast so far:

