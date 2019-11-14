Bachelor Evictee Ryan Says He Refused To Watch Last Night's Episode In Emotional Reveal

"I lived it"

Article heading image for Bachelor Evictee Ryan Says He Refused To Watch Last Night's Episode In Emotional Reveal

It was an emotional night for all Bachelorette fans as they watched Angie break down in tears as she said farewell to Ryan.

It was a shock exit not only for fans but for Ryan himself, who revealed to the Hit Network this morning that he refused to watch the episode that aired last night. 

Interestingly though, he says he and Angie still chat.... 

Listen to the full chat here:

