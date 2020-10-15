Bachelorette's Harry Confirms He's Still 'Very Single' & What He Really Thought About Both Girls

- Adelaide NewsBachelorette's Harry Confirms He's Still 'Very Single' & What He Really Thought About Both Girls
Classic.
Network 10
Yet another contender decided to leave The Bachelorette of his own accord!
South Aussie Dad, Harry Harris opened up to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who confirmed that he is in fact still 'very single' and exactly what he thought about BOTH sisters on the show...
Take a listen below:
