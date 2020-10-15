Bachelorette's Harry Confirms He's Still 'Very Single' & What He Really Thought About Both Girls

Classic.

Article heading image for Bachelorette's Harry Confirms He's Still 'Very Single' & What He Really Thought About Both Girls

Network 10

Yet another contender decided to leave The Bachelorette of his own accord!

South Aussie Dad, Harry Harris opened up to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who confirmed that he is in fact still 'very single' and exactly what he thought about BOTH sisters on the show...

Take a listen below:

15 October 2020

