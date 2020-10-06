Bachelorettes Elly & Becky Finally Confirm How The Hell This Season Will Actually Work

The question we've all been wondering since we saw the promos, how the hell will this season work?!

Will the sisters fight over the same man? Or will the boys get to decide who they want?

Well, The Bachelorette's Elly & Becky joined The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who revealed just how this season will actually work and yes, they do go for the same man!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

