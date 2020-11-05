Bachelorette Runner-Up Joe Woodbury Shares His Thoughts On Elly & Frazer's Relationship

This morning, the Hit Network's Nick, Jess & Ducko spoke to Joe Woodbury, who had his heart broken from Bachelorette Elly Miles in last night's finale.

Elly & Joe had a connection right from the start, since they have had a relationship prior to the show - so we were pretty confident in them.

But, our hearts broke into pieces last night when we saw Elly tell Joe that her heart was with Frazer Neate. It.was.devastating.

Nick, Jess & Ducko wanted to know how Joe is feeling, what it was like watching it back, if he's bumped into Elly in Newy yet (awkward!) aaaand, he shared his thoughts on Elly & Frazer's relationship.

Missed the chat? Listen here to find out how Joey is feeling post-heartbreak:

