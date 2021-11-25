Bachelorette Runner-Up Jamie-Lee Says She Wants People To Slide Into Her DM's!

After a month of love, heartache and a healthy amount of goss, Brooke Blurton’s chapter of The Bachelorette came to a close with last night’s emotional season finale.

The show’s runner-up Jamie-Lee joined us to open up about how it feels to be turned down by her long-time friend Brooke Blurton, and shined some light on the other contestants who have become #official since leaving the show.

She also revealed her DM's are open so go ahead, shoot your shot!

Catch the chat with the contestant we'd have given the rose to:

