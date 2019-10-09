Bachelorette Angie Reveals Why She Ended Up Giving Jess A Rose

Last night, we were all glued to our TV screens watching the first episode of Angie Kent as our Bachelorette.

We think it is safe to say that we are truly obsessed already, but there was one part of the episode that left us pretty damn confused.

Yes, that would be the part when Angie gave creepy Jess a rose.

We were all kinda screaming WTF?

But, never fear, Angie spoke to The Hit Network’s Krysti & Bodge and she revealed exactly why she kept him on the show.

Take a listen below.

