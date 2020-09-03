Bachelor's Laura Confirms There Are No Paid Actors On The Show Just Drama Queens

The Bachelor's self-professed 'snob' finally speaks out against her snob ways...

Laura Calleri spoke to the Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who revealed just how realistic the snob representation of her on the show was and confirmed there are no paid actors on the show... just people who want to make their debut on reality TV!

Plus, why Bachelor In Paradise is on the cards!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

