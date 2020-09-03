The Bachelor's Areeba Names The Two Girls You Really Should Be Betting On

Finally, we got the chance to hear from one of the most outspoken contestants on this year's Bachelor Australia.

Areeba Emmanuel spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed that Locky very much likes a 'yes' girl and that she is the exact same person on the show as she is in real life!

She's also not afraid to speak her mind and she even outed who she thinks the final two girls are to watch on the show...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

