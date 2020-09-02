Bachelor Psychic Confirms Locky's Heart Will Be Torn Between Two Women So It's Game On In The Work Sweep

And the girls aren't happy!

Article heading image for Bachelor Psychic Confirms Locky's Heart Will Be Torn Between Two Women So It's Game On In The Work Sweep

She has predicted who ends up with who before, so, why wouldn't we trust this Bachie psychic guru now?

Alison Maiden spoke to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who reveals these major clues that she looks for to predict love compatibility of people and it sounds like Locky doesn't pick anyone based on our understanding...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

2 September 2020

The Bachelor
Locky Gilbert
Psychic
love
Listen Live!
The Bachelor
Locky Gilbert
Psychic
love
The Bachelor
Locky Gilbert
Psychic
love
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs