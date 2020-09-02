Bachelor Psychic Confirms Locky's Heart Will Be Torn Between Two Women So It's Game On In The Work Sweep

- Perth NewsBachelor Psychic Confirms Locky's Heart Will Be Torn Between Two Women So It's Game On In The Work Sweep
And the girls aren't happy!
She has predicted who ends up with who before, so, why wouldn't we trust this Bachie psychic guru now?
Alison Maiden spoke to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who reveals these major clues that she looks for to predict love compatibility of people and it sounds like Locky doesn't pick anyone based on our understanding...
Take a listen to the full chat below:
