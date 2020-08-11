Bachelor Locky Confirms He Does Find Love On The Show & They're Actually Still Together!

Not long now until we get to see one of our favourite heartthrob Survivor contestants back on our screens and yes, he is no longer single!

Australia's newest Bachelor, Locky Gilbert confirmed that not only is he happily coupled up in a serious relationship right now but that he won't be single again any time soon...

Do you hear wedding bells in the background? We seem to think so!

Take a listen below to hear the full chat:

