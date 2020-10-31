Bachelor In Paradise's Mary And Conor Are Having A Baby

Bachelor In Paradise couple Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting a baby!

The reality TV couple announced the news on Instagram today. Mary and her daughter Chanel moved to Tasmania to live with Conor earlier this year, and there is no denying they are a Bachie success story!

Mary wrote, "I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that me and @conorjcanning are having a baby next year🤰🏾🤱🏾👶🏽".

Conor posted a similar photo on his page and wrote, "We can’t wait for the newest member of our little family. @maryviturino18 and I are over the moon and Chanel is very excited to be a big sister ❤️"

Mary and Conor met while filming Bachelor In Paradise in late 2019. The show aired on Aussie TV in mid 2020. The pair quickly bonded and then fell in love while in Fiji.

Mary appeared on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, but Conor was one of the so-called "clean skins" who had never appeared on a Bachie show before.

We're so excited for them! They are a gorgeous family.

