Bachelor In Paradise’s Ciarran Has Completely Changed His Appearance

Time for an iso haircut!

Article heading image for Bachelor In Paradise’s Ciarran Has Completely Changed His Appearance

Network Ten

Even the most die-hard Bachie fan would be forgiven for having to do a double-take if Ciarran Stott walked right past them in the street.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star can usually be spotted in a crowd thanks to his long blonde hair but after a trip to the hairdresser, the tatted-up Brit now looks like this:

So different! 

With a fresh cut and a bright pink colour, Ciarran has definitely jumped on board the iso-haircut train. 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

It Sounds Like New Bachelorette Becky Had A Big Secret 
Check out the latest Bachie news below! 

a day ago

Bachelor in Paradise
Ciarran Stott
Listen Live!
Bachelor in Paradise
Ciarran Stott
Bachelor in Paradise
Ciarran Stott
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs