Bachelor In Paradise’s Ciarran Has Completely Changed His Appearance

Even the most die-hard Bachie fan would be forgiven for having to do a double-take if Ciarran Stott walked right past them in the street.

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star can usually be spotted in a crowd thanks to his long blonde hair but after a trip to the hairdresser, the tatted-up Brit now looks like this:

So different!

With a fresh cut and a bright pink colour, Ciarran has definitely jumped on board the iso-haircut train.

