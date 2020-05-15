Bachelor In Paradise Alumni Cat Henesy-Smith Reveals Drastic Measure Show Is Taking To Stop Spoilers

Bachelor In Paradise hasn't even started yet but the goss is HOT!

Past The Bachelor & Bachelor In Paradise participant, Cat Henesy-Smith, joined Hit Entertainment to chat about the upcoming season. Which, may we add, is LATE TO THE PARTY given iso n stuff.

We want to see hot people hooking up in Fiji already!!

Buuuut she might have spilled some major goss about the measures the show is taking to stop the cast spoiling what happens.

Let's just say, their lips would be sealed from what we heard!

Listen to what Cat revealed about what measures Bachelor In Paradise are taking to avoid spoilers: