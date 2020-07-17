Bachelor In Paradise’s Abbie Opens Up About Body Positivity & Slut-Shaming

This week, Bachelor in Paradise finally premiered on our screens and along with it, we saw the return of Abbie Chatfield!

Abbie of course came second in Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor and was most well known for being very open about her feelings and sexual attraction to the Astrophysicist.

During her time on the show, Abbie received plenty of hate online from viewers and tabloids, but since The Bachelor, has built a big following on Instagram for speaking out against the slut-shaming she received.

Back on our screens for Bachelor in Paradise, unfortunately, the 24-year-old was the victim of nasty comments from other contestants once again.

This morning, we spoke with Abbie about her time on the show and how she copes with the comments.

Take a listen:

