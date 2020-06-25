‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Finally Has A Premiere Date So Mark Your Calendars!

After an insane amount of waiting, Network Ten has FINALLY announced the new premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise!

The show was filmed at the end of last year, but after the pandemic hit, post production was delayed and we were left Bachie-less for the longest period of time since the series’ introduction.

But NOW, Ten has officially confirmed Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 will premiere this 15 July!

Take a look at the little announcement video:

Here’s who we know is definitely appearing in this season so far:

Abbie Chatfield (Matt Agnew)

Brittany Hockley (Nick Cummins)

Brittney Weldon (Nick Cummins, Bachelor in Paradise S2)

Cassandra "Cass" Mamone (Matt Agnew)

Ciarran Stott (Angie Kent)

Helena Sauzier (Matt Agnew)

Jamie Doran (Angie Kent)

Mary Viturino (Matt Agnew)

Timm Hanly (Angie Kent)

Start organising the wine and cheese now, we’ll see you on 15 July!

