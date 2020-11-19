Bachelor In Paradise’s Mary Reveals How Her Daughter Is Dealing With Her Pregnancy

She also weighs in on Elly & Frazer!

Article heading image for Bachelor In Paradise’s Mary Reveals How Her Daughter Is Dealing With Her Pregnancy

Mary Viturino Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite, Mary Viturino, joined the Hit Network’s Jimmy & Nath on air to discuss her exciting pregnancy news.

Take a listen below to find out how her daughter, Chanel, has reacted to the news and to hear how Mary intends to throw her special gender reveal party!

Mary also weighed in on rumours The Bachelorette’s Elly and Frazer are no longer together and... she doesn’t sound too convinced!

Take a listen:

Entertainment News Team

19 November 2020

